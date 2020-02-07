Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Facilitation Center: 275 complaints addressed in seven days

The Public Facilitation Center of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) received 275 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas and resolved 150 during last seven days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The Public Facilitation Center of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) received 275 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas and resolved 150 during last seven days.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the RCB's public facilitation center received 101 complaints from the residents regarding electricity of which 69 were resolved, whereas out of 108 complaints regarding water supply 51 were resolved on urgent basis.

Similarly, out of 66 complaints lodged by the residents relating to sanitation, 30 were resolved during the period.

He informed, the Cantonment Executive Officer Sibtain Raza had issued special instructions to officials of RCB's Public Facilitation Center tofacilitate the citizens and address their problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.