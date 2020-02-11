Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Facilitation Centre addresses 152 complaints

The Public Facilitation Centre of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), during last one week, received 248 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas and resolved 152 complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Public Facilitation Centre of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), during last one week, received 248 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas and resolved 152 complaints.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the the Board's public facilitation center received 115 complaints from the residents regarding electricity of which 89 were resolved, whereas out of 58 complaints regarding water supply 24 were resolved on urgent basis.

Similarly, out of 75 complaints lodged by the residents relating to sanitation, 39 were resolved during the period.

He informed, the Cantonment Executive Officer Sibtain Raza had issued special instructions to officials of RCB's Public Facilitation Centre to address the problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.