Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Finalises Arrangements For Monsoon Season

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board finalises arrangements for monsoon season

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has finalized arrangements for monsoon season including measures to avert any destruction and flooding in low-lying areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has finalized arrangements for monsoon season including measures to avert any destruction and flooding in low-lying areas.

According to the RCB spokesman, the board had set up a special control room to monitor the possible flood situation.

Special teams had been formed for a quick response, relief and rescue operation in case of any emergency, he added.

The control room would work round the clock and the staff concerned would remain present on duty in the control room, the spokesman said, adding that the leaves of the staff concerned had been cancelled.

Sanitary supervisors and other officials of different areas had also been directed to monitor the urban flooding situation in their respective areas, he remarked.

The spokesman said that Cantonment Executive Officer, Imran Gulzar on Tuesday visited control room and different areas and directed the authorities to utilise all available resources to cope with an emergency situation. He also warned the officials that negligence on their part would not be tolerated.

He said that the flood control room would monitor the water level in all the nullahs.

In case of any emergency, the citizens could call at UAN 051-111-01-01-01, Additional Cantonment Executive Officer's number 0333-4599012, Complaint Unit, Muhammad Riasat 0321-5825950, Muhammad Saleem 0334-5405620, Sanitation Unit, 0321-5750321, and Medical Unit 0300-5232966, the spokesman added.

