Rawalpindi Cantonment Board finalizes arrangements to conduct anti-corona spray

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Thursday finalized arrangements to conduct anti-corona spray in all cantt areas.

According to RCB spokesman, the officials concerned had been provided corona kits, face masks, gloves and other items.

Additional Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB Faisal Munir Wattoo has directed the staff to conduct anti-corona spray in all commercial and residential areas.

He urged the citizens to stay home which would help prevent spread of Coronavirus.

The spokesman informed that leaves of sanitation staff have been cancelled to ensure proper cleanliness arrangementsduring lockdown.

He said, on the directive of CEO Sibtain Raza, a special cell comprising members, Senior Cantonment Engineer Attiq ur Rehman, Senior Medical Officer, Dr. Nadia Iqbal, Medical Officer Dr. Noreen Iqbal and Public Health Officer, Waris Bhatti under the supervision of Faisal Munir has also been set up to facilitate the residents in case of any emergency or coronavirus outbreak in cantt areas.