Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Finalizing Arrangements For Monsoon; Cleanliness Work Of Nullahs Being Completed

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:55 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board finalizing arrangements for Monsoon; cleanliness work of nullahs being completed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) is finalizing all the arrangements for Monsoon season while the dredging, desilting and cleanliness work of different nullahs is being completed.

According to RCB spokesman, the board on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB had launched drive to clean nullahs.

The task is being completed under the supervision of Additional CEO and Public Health Officer. The cleanliness work of Adra, Faisal Colony, Mir Bakhsh Colony, Aslam Market and Peoples Colony had been completed while the cleanliness work of other nullahs on the directives of the CEO has been accelerated.

He said that the board would monitor the water flow of different nullahs during rains and if required, another round of cleanliness work would be completed.

He said, the sanitation in-charge had been directed to complete the task utilizing all available resources within few days. The sanitation branch was also making efforts on daily basis to ensure cleanliness in all areas falling in RCB jurisdiction, he said.

All culverts of the nullahs would also be cleared while the main nullahs were cleared with excavators, he added.

Special teams have also been formed for quick response, relief and rescue operation in case of any emergency, he added.

