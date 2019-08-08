UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Holds Open Katchery

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 09:23 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board holds open Katchery

An open katchery of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) was held here Thursday to listen the complaints of the residents of cantt area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :An open katchery of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) was held here Thursday to listen the complaints of the residents of cantt area.

According to RCB spokesman, the complaints registered by the residents were regarding electricity, water supply, street lights, lack of cleanliness arrangements, billing and revenue in the cantonment areas.

Similarly, most of the complaints were relating to encroachment in the cantt areas.

Cantonment Executive Officer Sibtain Raza issued instructions on the spot to RCB officials to address the problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Ducati face moment of truth against unstoppable Ma ..

2 minutes ago

UN Worried New Wave of Violence May Affect Civilia ..

2 minutes ago

AJK DWP reviews Rs. 2.77 billion worth 15 develop ..

3 minutes ago

61 Saudi officials performed duties at Road to Mak ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese national looted his own countryman

10 minutes ago

Government introduces comprehensive reforms to res ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.