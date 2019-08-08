Rawalpindi Cantonment Board holds open Katchery

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :An open katchery of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) was held here Thursday to listen the complaints of the residents of cantt area.

According to RCB spokesman, the complaints registered by the residents were regarding electricity, water supply, street lights, lack of cleanliness arrangements, billing and revenue in the cantonment areas.

Similarly, most of the complaints were relating to encroachment in the cantt areas.

Cantonment Executive Officer Sibtain Raza issued instructions on the spot to RCB officials to address the problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.