Rawalpindi Cantonment Board hygiene check; 18 notices issued to food outlets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued 18 notices to food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions during last two days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has issued 18 notices to food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions during last two days.

According to RCB Food Branch, total 29 food outlets were checked and the teams collected 17 food samples which were sent to lab for quality test while fines were also imposed on rules violators.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators.

Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer conducted surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Allahabad, Peshawar Road and other areas and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.

In order to ensure supply of quality food items to the residents, he said, the teams were conducting raids at food outlets in different areas on daily basis.