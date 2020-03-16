Rawalpindi Cantonment Board hygiene check: 20 notices issued to food outlets

The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Monday issued 20 notices to food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions

According to RCB spokesman, a total of 32 food samples were collected which were sent to lab for quality test while fines amounting to Rs 100,000 were also imposed on the rules violators.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators.

Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer conducted surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Allahabad, Peshawar Road and other areas and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at 57 food outlets.

In order to ensure supply of quality food items to the residents, he said, the teams were conducting raids at food outlets in different areas on daily basis.