Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Imposes Restriction On Entry Of Public In Its Premises

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 07:41 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has imposed restriction over the entry of general public in its premises and advised to consult civic facilitation centre (CB care) for redressing their complaints.

Resident of Cantt area informed APP that when they visited RCB office Wednesday for registration of complaints and other issues, they were stopped at the main gate and directed to contact the facilitation centre.

The citizens has strongly condemned this act and showed grave concern over the behavior of administration and demanded the authorities concerned to address their issues.

On other hand, spokesman of RCB Qaiser Mehmood told APP that these measures were taken to make the board more effective and for batter public service delivery as per directions of authorities concerned.

Resident can visit the facilitation centre for the registration of complain regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems etc, the spokesman added.

