Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Inspects 1830 Houses; Removes Larva From 75 Sites

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 09:13 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) under its anti-dengue drive inspected 1830 houses and other points besides removing dengue larva from 75 sites on Wednesday.

RCB spokesman Qasier Mahmood told APP the health teams mainly comprising women workers had launched door to door campaign, aimed at educating citizens about importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue.

Some 5085 houses and a number of other sites were checked by health workers during door-to-door campaign while dengue larva was found at 55 points including houses in British Homes, Naseerabad, Westridge, Masrial Road, Chor, Range Road and Dhoke Gujaran areas was removed.

He said, as many as 5265 containers were checked during anti-dengue drive.

RCB teams while visiting hotels, restaurants, workshops, tyre shops and junkyards / godowns found larva from 20 sites which was also removed.

He urged citizens to adopt precautionary measures and remove stagnant water from their homes and rooftops as most of dengue larvae and adult mosquito were found in air water coolers' drums and scrap items.

