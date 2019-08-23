UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Inspects 1850 Houses Under Anti-dengue Drive; Removes Larva From 42 Points

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 06:27 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board inspects 1850 houses under anti-dengue drive; removes larva from 42 points

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under anti-dengue drive had inspected 1850 houses and removed dengue larva from 42 points

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) under anti-dengue drive had inspected 1850 houses and removed dengue larva from 42 points.

RCB spokesman Qasier Mahmood told APP that the Board had taken effective measures to control dengue while special teams under anti-dengue drive were inspecting residential and commercial places and educating the citizens about importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue.

Some 1850 houses and other points were checked by male and female health workers during door-to-door campaign while dengue larva found at 42 points was removed from British Homes, Naseerabad, Westridge, Masrial Road, Chor, Range Road and Dhoke Gujaran areas.

He said, action in accordance with the law was taken against the violators of the orders of the authorities to save the public from spread of dengue mosquitoes.

RCB teams were also visiting hotels, restaurants, workshops, tyre shops and junkyards/godowns and the citizens were being informed about dengue and adoption of maximum precautionary measures against the disease.

The teams were removing stagnant water and dengue larvae from several breeding sites.

He said vulnerable points were regularly being checked and special inspection was conducted to check dengue mosquito larvae.

The spokesman urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and remove stagnant water from their homes and roof tops as most of dengue larvae and adult mosquito is found in air coolers, water drums and scrap items.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Road Male Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Murray heads back to Challenger Tour for first tim ..

4 minutes ago

Serena Williams meets Maria Sharapova in US Open f ..

4 minutes ago

Motamar delegation lauds hajj arrangements

4 minutes ago

136 wine bottles, 150 liter alcohol recovered in I ..

4 minutes ago

2 Gazans wounded by Israeli soldiers near border

8 minutes ago

Chairman PHA meets Commissioner to discuss mega tr ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.