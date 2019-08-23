Rawalpindi Cantonment Board inspects 1850 houses under anti-dengue drive; removes larva from 42 points

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) under anti-dengue drive had inspected 1850 houses and removed dengue larva from 42 points.

RCB spokesman Qasier Mahmood told APP that the Board had taken effective measures to control dengue while special teams under anti-dengue drive were inspecting residential and commercial places and educating the citizens about importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue.

Some 1850 houses and other points were checked by male and female health workers during door-to-door campaign while dengue larva found at 42 points was removed from British Homes, Naseerabad, Westridge, Masrial Road, Chor, Range Road and Dhoke Gujaran areas.

He said, action in accordance with the law was taken against the violators of the orders of the authorities to save the public from spread of dengue mosquitoes.

RCB teams were also visiting hotels, restaurants, workshops, tyre shops and junkyards/godowns and the citizens were being informed about dengue and adoption of maximum precautionary measures against the disease.

The teams were removing stagnant water and dengue larvae from several breeding sites.

He said vulnerable points were regularly being checked and special inspection was conducted to check dengue mosquito larvae.

The spokesman urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and remove stagnant water from their homes and roof tops as most of dengue larvae and adult mosquito is found in air coolers, water drums and scrap items.