Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Inspects 2948 Houses Under Anti-dengue Drive

Muhammad Irfan 5 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 07:15 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board inspects 2948 houses under anti-dengue drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) under anti-dengue drive has inspected 2948 houses and removed dengue larva from 73 points.

RCB spokesman Qasier Mahmood told APP that the Board had taken effective measures to control dengue while special teams under anti-dengue drive were inspecting residential and commercial places and educating the citizens about importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue.

2948 houses were checked by male and female health workers during door-to-door campaign while dengue larva found at 73 points was removed from British Homes, Naseerabad, Westridge, Masrial Road, Chor, Range Road and Dhoke Gujaran areas.

7205 containers were also checked while dengue larva found from 55 points was removed.

He said, action in accordance with the law was taken against the violators of the orders of the authorities to save the public from spread of dengue mosquitoes.

The main focus of the campaign was on public health education. The sanitary staff had been directed to ensure timely cleanliness and proper solid waste disposal in all areas, he added.

RCB teams were also visiting hotels, restaurants, workshops, tyre shops and junkyards/godowns and the citizens were being informed about dengue and adoption of maximum precautionary measures against the disease. The teams were removing stagnant water and dengue larvae from several breeding sites.

He said vulnerable points were regularly being checked and special inspection was conducted to check dengue mosquito larvae.

The spokesman urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and remove stagnant water from their homes and roof tops as most of denguelarvae and adult mosquito is found in air coolers, water drums and scrap items.

