Rawalpindi Cantonment Board inspects 5085 houses; removes larva from 75 points

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under anti-dengue drive inspected 1830 houses and other points besides removing dengue larva from 75 sites on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) under anti-dengue drive inspected 1830 houses and other points besides removing dengue larva from 75 sites on Tuesday.

RCB spokesman Qasier Mahmood told APP on that He said the health teams mainly comprising women workers launched door to door campaign aimed at educating citizens about importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue.

5085 houses and a large number of other points were checked by health workers during door-to-door campaign while dengue larva found at 55 points including houses in British Homes, Naseerabad, Westridge, Masrial Road, Chor, Range Road and Dhoke Gujaran areas was removed.

He said, as many as 5265 containers were checked during anti-dengue drive. RCB teams while visiting hotels, restaurants, workshops, tyre shops and junkyards / godowns found larva from 20 site which was also removed.

He urged citizens to adopt precautionary measures and remove stagnant water from their homes and roof tops as most of dengue larvae and adult mosquito were found in air coolers water drums and scrap items.