Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Issue Notices Against Illegal Construction, Confiscated 5 Truckloads
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 06:53 PM
The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Land Branch under its on going campaign against illegal construction Wednesday issued notices to 20 building bye-laws violators
The RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood said that the notices were issued notices to the rules violators, in the areas of Marble Factory, Usmania Colony, Farooqabad, Masrial Road, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Peshawar Road and Ahmedabad areas and asked them to submit the building construction plan immediately else structures constructed would be demolished.
Meanwhile RCB in its campaign against encroachments , confiscated five truckloads of goods from different parts of the cantonment.