UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Issue Notices Against Illegal Construction

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 07:31 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board issue notices against illegal construction

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Land Branch under its on going campaign against illegal construction Friday issued notices to 25 building bye-laws violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), Land Branch under its on going campaign against illegal construction Friday issued notices to 25 building bye-laws violators.

The RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood said that the notices were issued notices to the rules violators, in the areas of Marble Factory, Usmania Colony, Farooqabad, Masrial Road,and Quaid-e-Azam Colony areas and asked them to submit the building construction plan immediately else structures constructed would be demolished.

Meanwhile RCB in its campaign against encroachments , confiscated four truckloads of goods from different parts of the cantonment.

Related Topics

Road Rawalpindi Farooqabad From

Recent Stories

UNHCR: Refugee influx from Syria to Iraq passes 10 ..

21 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister condoles death of Maulana Ab ..

few seconds

Two private schools fined over extra fee issue in ..

2 seconds ago

Foreign minister's sister laid to rest

3 seconds ago

Chief Minister chairs Punjab Daansih Schools meeti ..

5 seconds ago

Lebanese Police Stop Clashes Between Protesters, H ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.