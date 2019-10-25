Rawalpindi Cantonment Board issue notices against illegal construction

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Land Branch under its on going campaign against illegal construction Friday issued notices to 25 building bye-laws violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), Land Branch under its on going campaign against illegal construction Friday issued notices to 25 building bye-laws violators.

The RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood said that the notices were issued notices to the rules violators, in the areas of Marble Factory, Usmania Colony, Farooqabad, Masrial Road,and Quaid-e-Azam Colony areas and asked them to submit the building construction plan immediately else structures constructed would be demolished.

Meanwhile RCB in its campaign against encroachments , confiscated four truckloads of goods from different parts of the cantonment.