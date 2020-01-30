UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Issue Notices Against Illegal Construction

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), Land Branch under its on going campaign against illegal construction Thursday issued notices to 18 building bye-laws violators.

The RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood said that the notices were issued notices to the rules violators in the areas of Westridge, Dhoke Gujraa, Misrial Road, Peshawar Road and Afshan colony areas and asked them to submit the building construction plan immediately else structures constructed would be demolished.

Your Thoughts and Comments

