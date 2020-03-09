Rawalpindi Cantonment Board issue notices against illegal construction

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Land Branch under its on going campaign against illegal construction Monday issued notices to 15 building bye-laws violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), Land Branch under its on going campaign against illegal construction Monday issued notices to 15 building bye-laws violators.

The RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood said that the notices were issued notices to the rules violators in the areas of Westridge,Dhoke Gujraa,Misrial Road, Peshawar Road and Ahmed abad areas and asked them to submit the building construction plan immediately else structures constructed would be demolished.