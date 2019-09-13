UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Issues 18 Notices To Building Rules Violators

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 08:13 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board issues 18 notices to building rules violators

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Friday said it had issued 18 notices to the building rules violators in this month

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Friday said it had issued 18 notices to the building rules violators in this month.

The operation against illegal construction on the special instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza has been intensified.

According to RCB spokesman Qasir Mahmood, the board land branch taking strict action against illegal constructions had issued notices to the building rules violators under sections 185 and 256 in Westridge, Dhoke Gujran, Masrial Road, Afshan Colony, Range Road and other areas.

He advised citizens not to violate the rules otherwise; stern action would be taken against them and no relaxation would be given to anyone.

Related Topics

Road Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

15 Million Patients Registered via Hospital Inform ..

46 minutes ago

Workers’ lives not a dispensable commodity

55 minutes ago

Putin, Rouhani to Compare Notes on Syria, Discuss ..

2 minutes ago

UK Police Drop Investigation Into Leave.EU's Brexi ..

2 minutes ago

Illegal plot allotment reference adjourned till Oc ..

2 minutes ago

Prized Notre-Dame tapestry out of danger after wat ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.