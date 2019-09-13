Rawalpindi Cantonment Board issues 18 notices to building rules violators

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Friday said it had issued 18 notices to the building rules violators in this month

The operation against illegal construction on the special instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza has been intensified.

According to RCB spokesman Qasir Mahmood, the board land branch taking strict action against illegal constructions had issued notices to the building rules violators under sections 185 and 256 in Westridge, Dhoke Gujran, Masrial Road, Afshan Colony, Range Road and other areas.

He advised citizens not to violate the rules otherwise; stern action would be taken against them and no relaxation would be given to anyone.