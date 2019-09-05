Rawalpindi Cantonment Board issues 25 notices to food outlets for unhygienic condition

The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued 25 notices to food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has issued 25 notices to food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions.

According to RCB Food Branch, total 43 food outlets were checked and the teams collected 38 food samples which were sent to lab for quality test while fines were also imposed on rules violators.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators.

The Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer conducted surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Allahabad, Peshawar Road and other areas and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.

In order to ensure supply of quality food items to the residents, he said, the teams were conducting raids at food outlets in different areas on daily basis. Fines were also being imposed on the stall holders and vendors for unhygienic food and poor cleanliness condition.