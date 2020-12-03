UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Issues Notice To 62 Non-license Holders

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 11:41 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Thursday issued 62 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas.

According to RCB spokesman,the department also issued new licenses to 200 shopkeepers who had met all the requirements for the license and collected Rs 84680 revenue.

Meanwhile, RCB food branch in its drive of checking food outlets issued notices to 28 outlets for not adopting food safety standards.

