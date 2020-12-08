UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Issues Notice To 53 Non-license Holders

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 09:32 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Tuesday issued 53 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas.

According to RCB spokesman,the department also issued new licenses to 200 shopkeepers who had met all the requirements for the license and collected Rs 82840 revenue.

