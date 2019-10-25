Rawalpindi Cantonment Board issues notice to 540 non-license holders

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has issued 540 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas.

According to RCB spokesman,the department also issued new licenses to 370 shopkeepers who had met all the requirements for the license and collected Rs 1.2 million revenue.

Meanwhile RCB food Department in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Friday inspected 30 outlets in various areas of RCB and issued notices to 12 outlets to improve cleanliness in the kitchens.

The teams also collected 12 food items sample and sent for laboratory tests,he said.

He further said that strict action was being taken against the violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the customers.