Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Issues Notice To 370 Non-license Holders
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 07:39 PM
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Wednesday issued 370 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas
According to RCB spokesman,the department also issued new licenses to 240 shopkeepers who had met all the requirements for the license and collected Rs 6 lacs revenue.
Meanwhile RCB food branch in its drive of checking food outlets issued notices to 18 outlets for not adopting food safety standards.