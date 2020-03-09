Rawalpindi Cantonment Board issues notice to 350 non-license holders

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB)on Monday issued notices to the 350 shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB)on Monday issued notices to the 350 shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas.

According to RCB spokesman, the department also issued new licenses to 175 shopkeepers who had met all the requirements for the license and collected Rs 3 lacs revenue.

Meanwhile RCB under its anti-encroachment operation confiscated four truckloads of goods from Saddar,pirwadahi mor,Peshawar road and Bakra mandi areas.