UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Issues Notice To 350 Non-license Holders

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 08:10 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board issues notice to 350 non-license holders

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB)on Monday issued notices to the 350 shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB)on Monday issued notices to the 350 shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas.

According to RCB spokesman, the department also issued new licenses to 175 shopkeepers who had met all the requirements for the license and collected Rs 3 lacs revenue.

Meanwhile RCB under its anti-encroachment operation confiscated four truckloads of goods from Saddar,pirwadahi mor,Peshawar road and Bakra mandi areas.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Rawalpindi Saddar All From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia provides US$10 million financial supp ..

1 minute ago

LEAs performance lauded for ensuring security duri ..

5 minutes ago

Two outlets sealed,fine imposed in Rawalpindi

5 minutes ago

Bill introduced in National Assembly to set up uni ..

5 minutes ago

VIS maintains ER of MIMA Leather

5 minutes ago

Supreme Court directs regularization of maid worki ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.