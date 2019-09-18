Rawalpindi Cantonment Board issues notices to 530 non-license holders

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued 530 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has issued 530 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas.

According to details, RCB has decided to take strict action in accordance with the law against non trade license holders.

The department also issued new licenses to 415 shopkeepers who had met all the requirements for the license and collected Rs1 million revenue.

Meanwhile RCB food Department in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Wednesday inspected various outlets and issued notices to 12 outlets to improve cleanliness in the kitchens.

The teams also collected 14 food items sample and sent for laboratory tests.

He further said that strict action is being taken against the violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the customers.