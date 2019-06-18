Rawalpindi Cantonment Board launches survey of nullahs to clear clogged points

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has launched a survey to identify clogged points of 12 watercourses within the cantt jurisdiction

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has launched a survey to identify clogged points of 12 watercourses within the cantt jurisdiction.

According to a RCB official, the board would complete all the arrangements prior to the onset of pre-monsoon rains. A dredging work project to clear the storm drains, started nearly two weeks ago had also been completed, he added.

The nullahs within RCB jurisdiction were cleared using heavy machinery, he said.

The action was taken on the directions of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza who instructed the sanitation officials to complete the nullahs' cleanliness work within shortest possible time-frame.

The sanitation branch, he said, was also working to clean all areas falling within RCB's jurisdiction.

The RCB official said that they had cleared all main nullahs but on the special instructions of the CEO, a survey had been started and clogged points of themain nullahs if any would be cleared again.