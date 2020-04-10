Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Public Facilitation Center addresses 83 complaints in 7 days

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Public Facilitation Center addressed 83 complaints out of total 129 regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas during last seven days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Public Facilitation Center addressed 83 complaints out of total 129 regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas during last seven days.

According to the RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood on Friday, the public facilitation center received 38 complaints from the residents regarding electricity of which 38 were resolved, whereas out of 42 complaints regardingwater supply 08 were resolved on urgent basis. Similarly, out of 49 complaints lodged by the residents relating to sanitation, 37 were resolved during the period.

He said the Cantonment Executive Officer Muhammad Umar Farooq Malik had issued special instructions to facilitate the citizens and address their problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.