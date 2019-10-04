Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) approves various development schemes

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) in its board meeting has approved various development schemes to facilitate the residents besides giving green light to install three tube wells for shalley valley and mughalabad areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) in its board meeting has approved various development schemes to facilitate the residents besides giving green light to install three tube wells for shalley valley and mughalabad areas.

According to details, a special board meeting in this regard was held here which was chaired by President Cantonment Board, Station Commander Brig. Shahzad Tanveer. On the occasion, Cantonment Executive Officer Sabtain Raza, Vice President Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, Malik Munir Ahmed, nominated and elected members cantt boards, Malik Sajid Mahmood, Malikd Muhammad Usman, Rasheed Ahmed Khan, Raja Jahandad Khan, Haji Zafar Iqbal, Malik Mansoor, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Shahid Mughal and Yousaf Gul were present.

Construction work on the proposed development schemes that include a number of water supply projects, up-gradation of cantonment roads, cementing of streets and other projects would be started next month.

A comprehensive action plan has also been approved to prevent dengue virus in cantonment area. The meeting also reviewed anti-dengue activities and directed the authorities to further improve steps being made to cope with the situation and to fight against the dengue virus more aggressively.

The board decided that anti-dengue spray will be conducted in cantt areas under the supervision of the elected members.

The meeting reviewed property tax and water charges recovery besides approving 156 residential and 14 commercial building plans.

RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood told APP that all possible precautionary measures to control the dengue virus were being taken.

To raise awareness among the cantonment residents, special posters explaining precautionary measures, were also put up and a large number of pamphlets were distributed, he said.

Giving further details about development projects he said, various development projects to facilitate the residents of the area have been approved.

He informed that with the completion of water projects, every area of RCB will have water supply facility.

To another question he said, several schemes for the welfare of RCB employees have also been approved.

It has also been decided in the board meeting that the recovery of out-standing dues especially of property tax, development tax and water charges should be expedited. An operation against defaulters of property tax and water tax would also be launched soon, he added.