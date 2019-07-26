UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Completes 22 Projects Worth Rs 10.2 Mln In Three Months

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 05:56 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) completes 22 projects worth Rs 10.2 mln in three months

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has completed 22 projects in different cantt areas worth Rs 10.2 million during last three months

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has completed 22 projects in different cantt areas worth Rs 10.2 million during last three months.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, RCB Engineering Section completed 22 different repair work projects in Masrial Road, Saddar, Westridge, Dhoke Syedan, Kamalabad, Peshawar Road, Tench Bhatta, Gawalmandi, Dhoke Gujran, Ghaziabad Range Road, Afshan Colony and Jan Colony.

He informed, the Public Facilitation Centre of RCB received 181 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas during last one week.

The RCB's public facilitation centre received 83 complaints from the residents regarding electricity of which 68 were resolved, whereas out of 35 complaints regarding the water supply 21 were resolved on urgent basis.

Similarly, out of 63 complaints lodged by the residents relating to sanitation, 54 were resolved during the period.

He informed, the Cantonment Executive Officer Sibtain Raza had issued special instructions to officials of RCB's Public Facilitation Centre to address the problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.

