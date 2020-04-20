UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Conducts Anti-corona Spray Operation In Different Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 04:41 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) conducts anti-corona spray operation in different areas

In an effort to disinfect the cantt areas, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) once again conducted anti-coronavirus spray operation in different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect the cantt areas, Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) once again conducted anti-coronavirus spray operation in different areas.

According to RCB spokesman, the squad of the department sprayed different areas and several public places of Ward 1 to 10.

He further said anti-coronavirus spray operation was conducted following the directions of Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB, Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik and the squads were disinfecting various parts of the cantt.

The CEO had directed the entire staff of the RCB to adopt precautionary measures to stay protected from coronavirus, he added.

He said, it was top priority of the Board to provide clean environment to the residents and appealed to them to dispose of solid waste in dustbins.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rupee strengthens by 08 paisas against dollar in i ..

4 minutes ago

Australian rugby players' pay slashed 60 percent o ..

4 minutes ago

Ghana lifts virus lockdown on key regions

4 minutes ago

Merkel anxious as Germany begins opening up

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 Peak in Russia Yet Ahead - Putin

4 minutes ago

Two minors drowned in Lakki Marwat

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.