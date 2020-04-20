Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) conducts anti-corona spray operation in different areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect the cantt areas, Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) once again conducted anti-coronavirus spray operation in different areas.

According to RCB spokesman, the squad of the department sprayed different areas and several public places of Ward 1 to 10.

He further said anti-coronavirus spray operation was conducted following the directions of Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB, Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik and the squads were disinfecting various parts of the cantt.

The CEO had directed the entire staff of the RCB to adopt precautionary measures to stay protected from coronavirus, he added.

He said, it was top priority of the Board to provide clean environment to the residents and appealed to them to dispose of solid waste in dustbins.