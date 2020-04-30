UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Conducts Anti-corona Spray Operation

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 04:20 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) conducts anti-corona spray operation

In an effort to disinfect the cantt areas, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) once again conducted anti-coronavirus spray operation in the different parts of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect the cantt areas, Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) once again conducted anti-coronavirus spray operation in the different parts of the city.

According to RCB spokesman, the squad of the department sprayed different areas and several public places including Qasim Abad, Westridge, Dariabad, Aziz Abad, Quaid-i-Azam Colony, Mohalla Saffadar Abad, Dhoke Syedan, Farooq Naqar and Dhoke Mustakeem.

He said that anti-coronavirus spray operation was conducted following the directions of Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB, Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik and the squads were disinfecting various parts of the cantt.

The CEO had directed the entire staff of the RCB to adopt precautionary measures to stay protected from coronavirus, he added.

He said, it was top priority of the Board to provide neat and clean environment to the residents and also appealed to citizens to dispose of solid waste in dustbins.

