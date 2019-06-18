UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Confiscates 4 Truckload Goods Of Encroachers

Faizan Hashmi 33 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 05:22 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) confiscates 4 truckload goods of encroachers

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has confiscated four truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ):Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has confiscated four truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachment.

The operation on the instructions of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza had been intensified and efforts were being made to make RCB areas encroachment free, RCB spokesman Tuesday said.

The operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed, he added.

He said encroachments had been removed from Naseerabad, Peshawar Road, Chor Harpal, Masrial Road, Tench Bhatta, Bakra Mandi, Peoples Colony, Bank Road Saddar, Adam Jee Road Saddar and Kashmir Road Saddar.

He said, the enforcement teams were conducting raids in two shifts. The shopkeepers had been warned not to encroach space on roadside and keeptheir goods inside the shops else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

Illegal banners and posters had also been removed from different cantt areas, he added.

