Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Confiscates Six Truckload Goods Of Encroachers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:26 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) confiscates six truckload goods of encroachers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has confiscated six truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

The operation on the instructions of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza had been intensified and efforts were being made to make RCB areas encroachment free, said RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood.

The operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed, he added.

He said, encroachments had been removed from Saddar, Gawalmandi, Tench Bhatta, Chungi Number 22 and Peoples Colony. The enforcement teams were conducting raids in two shifts.

He warned the shopkeepers not to encroach on roadside and keep their goods inside the shops else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

Illegal banners and posters had also been removed from different cantt areas, he added.

