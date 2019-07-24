Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) confiscates six truckload goods of encroachers

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has confiscated six truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, the operation on the instructions of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza had been intensified and efforts were being made to make RCB areas encroachment free.

The operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed, he added.

He said, encroachments were removed from Saddar, Peoples Colony, Tench Bhatta, Chungi Number 22, Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Chor and Dhamial areas.

He warned the shopkeepers not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside the shops else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.