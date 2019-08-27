UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Confiscates Three Truckload Goods Of Encroachers

Tue 27th August 2019

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has confiscated three truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ):Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has confiscated three truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, the operation on the instructions of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza had been intensified and efforts were being made to make RCB areas encroachment free.

The operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed, he added.

He said, encroachment material was confiscated from Masrial Road, Allahabad Bazar, Westridge, Mehfooz Road, Haider Road, Bank Road, Adam Jee Road, Hathi Chowk, Chor Chowk, Saddar and Bakra Mandi areas.

He warned the shopkeepers not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside the shops else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

