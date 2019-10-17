Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) confiscates three truckload goods of encroachers

UrduPoint.com
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ):Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has confiscated three truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza had directed the enforcement wing to accelerate operation against encroachments and clear different commercial areas.

He said the operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed.

He said encroachment material was confiscated from Saddar, Bank Road, Peshawar Road, Pirwadhai Mor and Bakra Mandi areas.

He warned the shopkeepers not to encroach space on roadside and keeptheir goods inside the shops else strict action in accordance with the lawwould be .

