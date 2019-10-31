Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) confiscates five truck loads: Notices served to 15 building bye-laws violators

(@FahadShabbir)

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has confiscated five truckload of goods and issued 15 notices to the building rules violators located in different areas of the city

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood encroachment material was confiscated from Saddar, Bank Road, Peshawar Road, Pirwadhai Mor and Bakra Mandi areas, adding that operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed.

On other hand, RCB Land Branch taking strict action against illegal constructions issued 15 notices to the building rules violators in the areas of Marbal factory, Usmania Colony, Farooqabad, Misrayal road, Quaid e Azam colony, Ahmadabad and Peshawar road and asked them to submit the building construction plan immediately else structures constructed would be demolished.

He advised the citizens not to violate the rules otherwise stern action would be taken against the violators .