UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Confiscates Five Truck Loads: Notices Served To 15 Building Bye-laws Violators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 05:11 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) confiscates five truck loads: Notices served to 15 building bye-laws violators

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has confiscated five truckload of goods and issued 15 notices to the building rules violators located in different areas of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ):Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has confiscated five truckload of goods and issued 15 notices to the building rules violators located in different areas of the city.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood encroachment material was confiscated from Saddar, Bank Road, Peshawar Road, Pirwadhai Mor and Bakra Mandi areas, adding that operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed.

On other hand, RCB Land Branch taking strict action against illegal constructions issued 15 notices to the building rules violators in the areas of Marbal factory, Usmania Colony, Farooqabad, Misrayal road, Quaid e Azam colony, Ahmadabad and Peshawar road and asked them to submit the building construction plan immediately else structures constructed would be demolished.

He advised the citizens not to violate the rules otherwise stern action would be taken against the violators .

Related Topics

Peshawar Quaid E Azam Road Bank Rawalpindi Farooqabad Saddar From

Recent Stories

"Women should rape men if they want equality", Qam ..

11 minutes ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 442 points ..

4 minutes ago

Maulana wants to sideline Kashmir issue through Az ..

42 seconds ago

PTF ropes in Korean coach

4 minutes ago

Eurozone growth weak but stable at 0.2%, inflation ..

4 minutes ago

Corbyn's Campaign to Seek to Disprove Tories' Clai ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.