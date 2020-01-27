UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Confiscates Four Truckload Goods Of Encroachers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:22 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) confiscates four truckload goods of encroachers

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Monday confiscated four truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Monday confiscated four truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, the Anti-Encroachment teams of RCB conducted raids in different areas including Chungi Number 22, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Kamalabad, Dhoke Syedan Road, Masrial and other areas.

The Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) had directed the enforcement wing to accelerate operation against encroachments and clear different commercial areas, he added.

He warned the shopkeepers not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside the shops else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

Related Topics

Road Rawalpindi Market From

Recent Stories

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

8 minutes ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

1 hour ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

1 hour ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

1 hour ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prince Guillaume of Lux ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.