Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) confiscates four truckload goods of encroachers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Monday confiscated four truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, the Anti-Encroachment teams of RCB conducted raids in different areas including Chungi Number 22, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Kamalabad, Dhoke Syedan Road, Masrial and other areas.

The Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) had directed the enforcement wing to accelerate operation against encroachments and clear different commercial areas, he added.

He warned the shopkeepers not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside the shops else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.