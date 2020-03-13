UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Confiscates Six Truckload Goods Of Encroachers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 04:08 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) confiscates six truckload goods of encroachers

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has confiscated six truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ):Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has confiscated six truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, the enforcement wing on the directives of the Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) had accelerated operation against encroachments and striving to clear different commercial areas.

He said, the operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed.

He said, encroachment material was confiscated from Westridge, Mehfoz Road, Haider Road, Bank Road, Saddar, Peshawar Road, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony and other areas.

He warned the shopkeepers not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside shops else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

