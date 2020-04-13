Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) confiscates three truckload goods of encroachers

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 04:58 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Monday confiscated three truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, the enforcement wing on the directives of the Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) had accelerated operation against encroachments and striving to clear different commercial areas.

He said, the operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed.

He said, encroachment material was confiscated from Masrial Road, Chungi Number 22, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony and other areas.

He warned the shopkeepers not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside shops else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

