Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) confiscates three truckload goods of encroachers

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Monday confiscated three truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Monday confiscated three truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman, the enforcement wing on the directives of the Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) has accelerated operation against encroachments and striving to clear different commercial areas.

He said, the operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed.

He said, encroachment material was confiscated from Saddar, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Niazi Town and other areas.

He warned the shopkeepers not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside shops otherwise strict action would be taken against violators in accordance with the law.