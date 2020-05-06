Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) continues to spray disinfectants

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:07 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) continues spraying disinfectants in different areas to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

RCB is spraying the disinfectants every day at different areas of the board on the special directives of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik.

According to RCB spokesman, the spray was conducted on Wednesday at different localities of Naseerabad, Habib Colony, Sheikh Fazal Elahi Colony, Adra, Jan Colony, Ghazi Abad, Chaman Abad, Afshan Colony, Ilyas Colony, Khan Lane and other areas. The campaign would continue until further notice.

The CEO had directed the entire staff of the RCB to adopt precautionary measures to stay protected from coronavirus, he added.

He said, it was top priority of the board to provide clean environment to the residents and also appealed to citizens to dispose of solid waste in dustbins.

