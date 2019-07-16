UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Disconnects 300 Illegal Water Connections

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 05:22 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under its campaign launched to check and disconnect illegal water connections from its areas disconnected over 300 connections during July

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) under its campaign launched to check and disconnect illegal water connections from its areas disconnected over 300 connections during July.

According to RCB spokesman, the water connections have been disconnected in Gawalmandi, Saddar, Masrial, Chor, Tench Bhatta, Afshan Colony, Chor, Allahabad, Naseerabad and Peshawar Road areas.

The RCB has also recovered Rs 1.4 million water charges arrears during July.

The residents have been warned that stern action would be taken with imposition of heavy fines against those found indulge in any such practice. Special teams had been formed to check illegal connections, he added.

