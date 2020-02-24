Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) disconnects 200 illegal water connections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under its campaign launched to check and disconnect illegal water connections from its areas has disconnected over 200 connections

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) under its campaign launched to check and disconnect illegal water connections from its areas has disconnected over 200 connections.

According to RCB spokesman, the water connections have been disconnected in Peoples Colony, Tench Bhatta, Chor, Allahabad, Saddar, Gawalmandi, Masrial and other areas.

The RCB has also recovered over Rs 700,000 water charges arrears during last week.

The residents have been warned that stern action would be taken with imposition of heavy fines against those would be found indulge in any such practice.

Special teams have been formed to check illegal connections, he added.

Meanwhile, RCB anti-encroachment team also confiscated three truckload goods of encroachers from Tench, Chungi Number 22, Bakra Mandi, Masrial and other areas.