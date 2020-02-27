UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Disconnects 100 Illegal Water Connections

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 04:55 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) disconnects 100 illegal water connections

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under its campaign launched to check and disconnect illegal water connections from its areas has disconnected over 100 connections

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) under its campaign launched to check and disconnect illegal water connections from its areas has disconnected over 100 connections.

According to RCB spokesman, the water connections have been disconnected in Peoples Colony, Tench Bhatta, Chor, Allahabad, Saddar, Masrial and other areas.

The RCB has also recovered over Rs 800,000 water charges arrears during last week.

The residents have been warned that stern action would be taken with imposition of heavy fines against those would be found indulge in any such practice.

Special teams have been formed to check illegal connections, he added.

Meanwhile, RCB anti-encroachment team also confiscated five truckload goods of encroachers from Tench Bhatta, Chungi Number 22, Bakra Mandi, Masrial and other areas.

Related Topics

Water Allahabad Rawalpindi Saddar From

Recent Stories

Malaysian parliament to decide new PM amid crisis

45 seconds ago

Cricket: Women's T20 World Cup tables

47 seconds ago

Kremlin Has No Initiatives to Perpetuate Murdered ..

48 seconds ago

NA body recommends ban on cotton import

49 seconds ago

4 held over kite-flying ban violation in Sialkot

51 seconds ago

Prices of surgical masks go high following two cas ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.