Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Facilitation Centre addresses 191 complaints during Sept

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Public Facilitation Centre of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), during September received 316 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas and resolved 191.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the RCB's public facilitation centre received 114 complaints from the residents regarding electricity of which 78 were resolved, whereas out of 101 complaints regarding water supply 44 were resolved on urgent basis.

Similarly, out of 101 complaints lodged by the residents relating to sanitation, 69 were resolved during the period.

He informed, the Cantonment Executive Officer Sibtain Raza had issued special instructions to officials of RCB's Public Facilitation Centre to facilitate the citizens and address their problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.