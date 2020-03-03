UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Facilitation Center: 118 Complaints Addressed In Seven Days

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 05:20 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Facilitation Center: 118 complaints addressed in seven days

The Public Facilitation Center of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), during last seven days received 291 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas and resolved 118

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Public Facilitation Center of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), during last seven days received 291 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas and resolved 118.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the public facilitation center received 112 complaints from the residents regarding electricity of which 52 were resolved, whereas out of 71 complaints regarding water supply 21 were resolved on urgent basis.

Similarly, out of 108 complaints lodged by the residents relating to sanitation, 45 were resolved during the period.

He informed, the Cantonment Executive Officer Sibtain Raza had issued special instructions to officials of RCB's Public Facilitation Center to facilitate the citizens and address their problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.

