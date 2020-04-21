UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Facilitation Center: 87 Complaints Addressed In Seven Days

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 05:00 PM

The Public Facilitation Center of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), during last seven days received 120 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas and resolved 87

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Public Facilitation Center of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), during last seven days received 120 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas and resolved 87.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the RCB's public facilitation center received 35 complaints from the residents regarding electricity of which 33 were resolved, whereas out of 40 complaints regarding water supply 18 were resolved on urgent basis.

Similarly, out of 45 complaints lodged by the residents relating to sanitation, 36 were resolved during the period.

He informed, the Cantonment Executive Officer Muhammad Umar Farooq Malik had issued special instructions to officials of RCB's Public Facilitation Center to facilitate the citizens and address their problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.

