Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) facilitation centre resolve 90 complaints in seven days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The Public Facilitation Centre of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), during last seven days received 163 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas and resolved 90.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the RCB's public facilitation centre received 80 complaints from the residents regarding electricity of which 35 were resolved, whereas out of 66 complaints regarding water supply 38 were resolved on urgent basis.

He said, all 17 complaints lodged by the residents relating to sanitation were resolved during the period.

He informed, the Cantonment Executive Officer Muhammad Umar Farooq Malik had issued special instructions to officials of RCB's Public Facilitation Centre to facilitate the citizens and address their problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.