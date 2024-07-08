Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Finalizes Ashura Day Plan
Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2024 | 09:13 PM
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has finalized its plan to facilitate processions and congregations during the month of Muharram ul Haram, particularly on Ashura Day (10th Muharram)
The spokesman informed the APP on Monday that according to the details the arrangements include cleaning of Imam Bargahs and the processions' routes, maintenance of street lights and other repair works, all of which have been started from today.
The electric branch and water tanker vehicles will accompany the procession so that the procession participants do not face inconvenience.
He said the cutting of grass and bushes around all Imam Bargahs and graveyards was already initiated by the respective branch of RCB which has now entered the final stages as field teams were actively visiting a number of Imam Bargahs in the cantonment area.
Moreover, the relevant staffers' have been directed to remain present on duties. Further to cancelling the duties, additional duties have also been assigned to the workers.
He said the Cantonment General Hospital would remain open for 24 hours to deal with any emergency. Availability of staff and resources in the hospital in this regard.
The spokesman said that under the special instructions of CEO Syed Ali Irfan, the RCB has taken special decisions to formulate the best possible arrangements firing the Muharram days.
Enforcement personnel will be present to remove any kind of obstruction, all arrangements will be strictly monitored, he said.
